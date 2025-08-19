Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2948248https://zeenews.india.com/education/icai-ca-inter-final-admit-card-2025-released-at-icai-org-check-direct-link-steps-to-download-here-2948248.html
NewsEducation
ICAI CA ADMIT CARD

ICAI CA Inter, Final Admit Card 2025 Released At icai.org- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

ICAI has also reminded students to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination hall, details below.

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 10:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ICAI CA Inter, Final Admit Card 2025 Released At icai.org- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

ICAI CA Inter, Final Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially released the ICAI CA admit card 2025 for students appearing in the September session of the Final and Intermediate examinations. Candidates can now visit the official website, icai.org, to download their admit cards through the student login portal. The admit card is one of the most important documents for the examination, as entry to the exam centre will not be allowed without it. Students are advised to carefully check all the details mentioned on the card, including their name, roll number, exam dates, and allotted centre. In case of any discrepancies, they should immediately contact ICAI for correction.

ICAI has also reminded students to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination hall. Candidates are further advised to download the document well in advance to avoid last-minute technical issues on the website.

Also Read: Mumbai Rains Force School Holidays, University Exam Rescheduling

ICAI CA Inter, Final Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

  • Go to the official ICAI website at icai.org.
  • Click on the ‘Student Login’ option to open a new page.
  • On the homepage, select the link for ICAI CA Admit Card 2025 for Final or Intermediate exams.
  • Enter your login credentials on the page that appears.
  • After logging in, the admit card will be displayed on your screen.
  • Review the details carefully and then download the admit card.
  • Take a printout and keep it safely for future use.

ICAI CA Inter, Final Admit Card 2025; direct link here

According to the official timetable, the CA Final course examinations for Group 1 are scheduled on September 3, 6, and 8, 2025, while the Group 2 exams will be held on September 10, 12, and 14, 2025. For the CA Intermediate course, the Group 1 exams will take place on September 4, 7, and 9, 2025, followed by the Group 2 exams on September 11, 13, and 15, 2025. Meanwhile, the CA Foundation exams are set to be conducted on September 16, 18, 20, and 22, 2025.

No exams will be conducted on September 5, 2025 (Friday), as the day is a compulsory gazetted Central Government holiday on account of Milad-un-Nabi.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Aastha Sharma

Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK