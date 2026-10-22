/ICAI CA Intermediate September 2026 result likely today; Steps to check score here

ICAI September 2026 result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare the CA Intermediate September 2026 results today. An official notice issued on October 14 said the results are likely to be out by evening. Candidates can see their scores on the ICAI results portal, caresults.icai.org, using their registration and roll numbers.
The result covers everyone who appeared in the September attempt, and ICAI has asked students to keep their login details ready.
Once the ICAI September 2026 result is out, candidates can check on the official website by following the instructions given below:
ICAI is expected to release merit-related information along with the results. Students should rely on official ICAI announcements for confirmed details, rather than on social media posts or unofficial sites.
Registration for the January 2027 CA Intermediate exams opens on November 3 through ICAI's Self Service Portal (SSP).
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