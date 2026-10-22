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  • /ICAI CA Intermediate September 2026 result likely today; Steps to check score here

ICAI CA Intermediate September 2026 result likely today; Steps to check score here

Candidates can see their scores on the ICAI results portal, caresults.icai.org, using their registration and roll numbers.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 22, 2026, 10:57 AM IST|Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 11:00 AM IST
ICAI CA Intermediate September 2026 result likely today; Steps to check score here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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ICAI CA Intermediate September 2026 result likely today; Steps to check score here
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