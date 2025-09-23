ICAI CA January 2026: Final, Inter, And Foundation Exam Schedule Released At icai.org- Check Details Here

ICAI CA January 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the datesheet for the ICAI CA January 2025 exams, covering the final, intermediate, and foundation courses. Candidates can view the complete schedule on the official website, icai.org. As per the timetable, the Final Course Group 1 exams are scheduled for January 5, 7, and 9, 2025, while Group 2 exams will be conducted on January 11, 13, and 16, 2025. The official notice states that, "No examination is scheduled on 14th January 2026 (Wednesday) on account of Makar Sankranti / Magha Bihu / Pongal festivals across India. It may be emphasised that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Bodies."

The Intermediate Course examinations will be held on January 6, 8, and 10, 2025, for Group 1, while Group 2 papers are scheduled on January 12, 15, and 17, 2025. The Foundation Course exams are scheduled for January 18, 20, 22, and 24, 2025. The International Taxation – Assessment Test will take place on January 13 and 16, 2025, and the Insurance and Risk Management Technical Examination is set for January 9, 11, 13, and 16, 2025.

ICAI CA January 2026: Steps to download datesheet here

Visit the ICAI official website: icai.org.

Navigate to the Latest Announcements section.

Click the link for the exam schedule.

The notice will open on your screen — read it carefully.

Download and save a copy for future reference.

ICAI CA January 2026: Exam pattern

Papers 3 and 4 of the Foundation Examination will be held for two hours each, while Paper 6 of the Final Examination and all papers under the International Taxation Assessment Test (INTT—AT) will be four hours long. The remaining papers will follow a three-hour duration. Exams are scheduled in a single shift, from 2 pm to 5 pm, and in some cases, from 2 pm to 6 pm.

The registration window for the ICAI CA January exams will open on November 3, 2025, and close on November 16, 2025. Candidates can submit their online applications with a late fee until November 19, 2025.