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  • /ICAI CA January 2027 exam dates out for Foundation, Intermediate: Check schedule

ICAI CA January 2027 exam dates out for Foundation, Intermediate: Check schedule

In the official notification, ICAI has made clear that the schedule will not be revised even if a public holiday is declared on any exam date by the Centre, a state government, or a local authority. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 11:09 AM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 11:09 AM IST
ICAI CA January 2027 exam dates out for Foundation, Intermediate: Check schedule

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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ICAI CA January 2027 exam dates out for Foundation, Intermediate: Check schedule
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