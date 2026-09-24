/ICAI CA January 2027 exam dates out for Foundation, Intermediate: Check schedule

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CA Foundation January 2027 exam date and the ICAI Intermediate exam date 2027 on its official website, eservices.icai.org. Students who are interested can check the complete foundation and intermediate schedule in the article below.
In the official notification, ICAI has also announced the schedule for submitting examination application forms through its Self Service Portal (SSP). The online application
window will open on November 3, 2026. ICAI registration last date for jan 2027 without a late fee is November 16, 2026. However, candidates will be able to submit forms with a
late fee of Rs 600 until November 19, 2026. The correction window for changing the examination city or medium will remain open from November 20 to 22, 2026.
In the official notification, ICAI has made clear that the schedule will not be revised even if a public holiday is declared on any exam date by the Centre, a state government, or a local authority.
Therefore, candidates have been advised to plan their preparation and travel strictly around the dates already announced, rather than waiting for a possible reschedule.
Students can check the full paper-wise schedule and centre list under the "Important Announcements" section on icai.org.
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