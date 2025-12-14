ICAI CA May 2026 Datesheet Released At eservices.icai.org- Check Foundation, Inter, Final Exam Schedule Here

ICAI CA May 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially released the examination schedule for the examination of Chartered Accountant (CA) Foundation, Intermediate, and Final Examinations that will take place in May, 2026.

The institute has also released the registration dates, correction window timeline and examination fee structure for all courses. According to the official notice, the CA May, 2026 will start from 3rd March, 2026. All the candidates who are interested and eligible to appear for the exam, will be able to apply for it through the official website, i.e. eservices.icai.org.

ICAI CA May 2026: Important Dates & Application Dates

The exam registration process will begin on 3rd March, 2026.

The last date to apply for the online application without fee is 16th March, 2026.

If candidates miss their deadline to submit the application then they will have time to submit the application again with a late s 19th March, 2026. (The late fee of Rs. 600).

The ICAI will open the correction window from 20th March, 2026 to 22nd March, 2026, which will allow candidates to make changes in their examination form.

ICAI CA May 2026: Examination Dates

The CA Final examination (May 2026)- Group I will be held on 2nd, 4th and 6th May, 2026.

The CA Final examination (May 2026)- Group II is scheduled for 8th, 10th and 12th May, 2026.

The CA Intermediate examination (May 2026)- Group I will take place on 3rd, 5th and 7th May, 2026.

The CA Intermediate examination (May 2026)- Group II will be conducted on 9th, 11th and 13th May, 2026.

The CA Foundation examination (May 2026) for Papers 1 to 4 will be held on 14th, 16th, 18th and 20th May, 2026.

The International Taxation Assessment Test (INTT-AT) will be conducted on 10th and 12th May, 2026.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.