ICAI CA Result 2025: CA Inter, Foundation January Results Declared At icai.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

ICAI CA Result 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the results for the CA Intermediate and Foundation exams held in January 2025. Candidates can check their results on the official website, icai.nic.in. ICAI held the CA Inter January exam on January 11, 13, and 15 for Group I, and on January 17, 19, and 21, 2024, for Group II. All exams took place from 2 pm to 5 pm. The Foundation course exam was conducted on January 12, 16, 18, and 20, 2025. Papers I and II were from 2 pm to 5 pm, while Papers III and IV were from 2 pm to 4 pm. This year, a total of 1,20,609 Chartered Accountancy students appeared for the foundation exam.

ICAI CA Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the ICAI result website at icai.nic.in.

Click on the link for CA Inter or Foundation January 2025 results.

Enter your login details and submit.

View and download your result.

ICAI is likely to release the toppers' list along with the CA Foundation and CA Inter results. The institute may also provide details on the number of candidates who registered, appeared, and passed the exams, along with the overall pass percentages. To pass the CA Foundation exam, candidates need at least 40 marks in each subject and a minimum of 50% overall.