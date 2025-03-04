Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2867143https://zeenews.india.com/education/icai-ca-result-2025-ca-inter-foundation-january-results-declared-at-icai-nic-in-check-direct-link-here-2867143.html
NewsEducation
ICAI CA INTER RESULTS

ICAI CA Result 2025: CA Inter, Foundation January Results Declared At icai.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the results for the CA Intermediate and Foundation exams held in January 2025. Candidates can check their results on the official website, icai.nic.in.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Mar 04, 2025, 12:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ICAI CA Result 2025: CA Inter, Foundation January Results Declared At icai.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

ICAI CA Result 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the results for the CA Intermediate and Foundation exams held in January 2025. Candidates can check their results on the official website, icai.nic.in. ICAI held the CA Inter January exam on January 11, 13, and 15 for Group I, and on January 17, 19, and 21, 2024, for Group II. All exams took place from 2 pm to 5 pm. The Foundation course exam was conducted on January 12, 16, 18, and 20, 2025. Papers I and II were from 2 pm to 5 pm, while Papers III and IV were from 2 pm to 4 pm. This year, a total of 1,20,609 Chartered Accountancy students appeared for the foundation exam.

ICAI CA Result 2025: Steps to download here

  • Go to the ICAI result website at icai.nic.in.
  • Click on the link for CA Inter or Foundation January 2025 results.
  • Enter your login details and submit.
  • View and download your result.

ICAI CA Result 2025; direct link here

ICAI is likely to release the toppers' list along with the CA Foundation and CA Inter results. The institute may also provide details on the number of candidates who registered, appeared, and passed the exams, along with the overall pass percentages. To pass the CA Foundation exam, candidates need at least 40 marks in each subject and a minimum of 50% overall.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK