ICAI CA Result 2025: Foundation, Inter, Final May Exam Results To Be Released Tomorrow At icai.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

ICAI CA Result 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the CA May 2025 results for all three levels—Foundation, Intermediate, and Final—on July 6, 2025. To check their results, candidates need to visit the official ICAI websites and enter their registration number, roll number, and password. As per the official notice, the results for CA Final and Intermediate will be declared around 2 PM, while CA Foundation results will be announced at 5 PM. The CA exams were held from May 2 to May 14, 2025. The Intermediate exams for Group 1 took place on May 3, 5, and 7, and Group 2 exams were held on May 9, 11, and 14. The Final exams for Group 1 were on May 2, 4, and 6, while Group 2 exams were on May 8, 10, and 13. However, exams between May 9 and 14 were postponed due to India-Pakistan tensions. The CA Foundation exam was later held on May 15, 17, 19, and 21, 2025.

ICAI CA Result 2025: Websites to check result

– icai.nic.in

– icaiexam.icai.org

– caresults.icai.org

ICAI CA Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official ICAI result website.

Step 2: Click on the “Result Portal” and choose your course (Foundation, Intermediate, or Final).

Step 3: Enter your roll number and either your PIN or registration number.

Step 4: Enter the captcha code and click on “Check Result.”

Step 5: Your CA May 2025 result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save a copy for future reference.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) releases a merit list alongside the CA exam results for each level. The ICAI Merit List for the May 2025 session will be published online and will feature the names of the top 50 rank holders. To view the merit list, candidates need to enter their registration number or roll number along with the security code shown on the portal.

ICAI CA Result 2025: Passing criteria

In order to pass a particular group or level of the CA May 2025 exams, candidates must meet two important criteria: they must score at least 40% marks in each subject and achieve a minimum aggregate of 50% marks across all subjects in that group or level. Both conditions must be fulfilled to be declared as having passed.