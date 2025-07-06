ICAI CA Result 2025: Foundation, Intermediate, Final May Exam Result OUT At icai.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate, Final Result 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially declared the results of the CA May 2025 Exam results today, 6th July, 2025. The results have been released for all the three stages, Foundation, Intermediate and Final. All the candidates who have appeared for the exams can now check it through the official website, i.e.icai.nic.in

The CA Result will include all the basic information such as subject-wise marks, total score and their pass or fail status.Candidates who will clear this exam will proceed towards the next stage and those who couldn’t can re-appear for the same exam.

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate, Final Result 2025: Steps to Download the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- icai.nic.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘Results-CA May 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Now select your exam- Foundation, Intermediate or Final

Step 4: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 5: Enter your Roll number along with PIN ot Registration number and Date of birth correctly, then submit it.

Step 6: After submission, Your CA Result will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Check your scores and download it for future use.

Candidates must note that to pass the CA examination, they have to achieve at least 40 per cent marks in each individual paper along with a minimum 50 per cent aggregate of all the papers together. And candidates who will achieve 70 per cent or more total aggregate will be awarded the title of ‘Pass with Distinction and this title of distinction will help candidates for placements. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.