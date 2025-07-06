Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2927373https://zeenews.india.com/education/icai-ca-result-2025-foundation-intermediate-final-may-exam-result-out-at-icai-nic-in-check-direct-link-other-details-here-2927373.html
NewsEducation
ICAI CA RESULT 2025

ICAI CA Result 2025: Foundation, Intermediate, Final May Exam Result OUT At icai.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

ICAI has officially declared the results of the CA May 2025 Exam results today, 6th July at icai.nic.in. Scroll down for direct link ans other details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2025, 10:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ICAI CA Result 2025: Foundation, Intermediate, Final May Exam Result OUT At icai.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here ICAI CA Result 2025

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate, Final Result 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially declared the results of the CA May 2025 Exam results today, 6th July, 2025. The results have been released for all the three stages, Foundation, Intermediate and Final. All the candidates who have appeared for the exams can now check it through the official website, i.e.icai.nic.in

The CA Result will include all the basic information such as subject-wise marks, total score and their pass or fail status.Candidates who will clear this exam will proceed towards the next stage and those who couldn’t can re-appear for the same exam.

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate, Final Result 2025: Direct Link to Download the Result

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate, Final Result 2025: Steps to Download the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- icai.nic.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘Results-CA May 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Now select your exam- Foundation, Intermediate or Final

Step 4: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 5: Enter your Roll number along with PIN ot Registration number and Date of birth correctly, then submit it.

Step 6: After submission, Your CA Result will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Check your scores and download it for future use.

Candidates must note that to pass the CA examination, they have to achieve at least 40 per cent marks in each individual paper along with a minimum 50 per cent aggregate of all the papers together. And candidates who will achieve 70 per cent or more total aggregate will be awarded the title of ‘Pass with Distinction and this title of distinction will help candidates for placements. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK