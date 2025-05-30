Advertisement
ICAI CA SEPTEMBER EXAM 2025

ICAI CA September Exam 2025: Final, Inter And Foundation Courses Date Sheet Released At icai.org- Check Schedule Here

ICAI CA September Exam 2025: All candidates are required to submit their exam forms online through the ICAI Self Service Portal (SSP) available at https://eservices.icai.org. Scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: May 30, 2025, 05:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
ICA CA Result 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the datesheet for the CA September Exam 2025. The timetable covers the Final, Intermediate, and Foundation courses. Candidates planning to appear for the exams can view the complete schedule on the official ICAI website at icai.org.

Papers 3 and 4 of the Foundation Examination will have a duration of 2 hours. Similarly, Paper 6 of the Final Examination will be conducted over 4 hours. All other exams will be of 3 hours duration. For Papers 3 and 4 of the Foundation course, no advance reading time will be provided. However, for all other papers, candidates will be given a 15-minute advance reading period from 1:45 PM to 2:00 PM (IST).

All candidates are required to submit their exam forms online through the ICAI Self Service Portal (SSP) available at https://eservices.icai.org. To log in, applicants must use their credentials—specifically, their password and SRN@icai.org email ID. Candidates should ensure they follow the instructions provided on the official ICAI website, as the application process will be governed by the prescribed eligibility criteria and applicable restrictions.

Course Group Exam Dates
Final Group 1 September 3, 6, and 8, 2025
Final Group 2 September 10, 12, and 14, 2025
Intermediate Group 1 September 4, 7, and 9, 2025
Intermediate Group 2 September 11, 13, and 15, 2025
Foundation   September 16, 18, 20, and 22, 2025

ICAI CA Date Sheet 2025: Here's how to download schedule here

  1. Visit the official ICAI website at icai.org.
  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Important Announcements’ section.
  3. A new page will appear displaying the latest updates. Look for the link to the ICAI CA September Exam 2025 datesheet.
  4. Click on the link to view the complete timetable.
  5. Review the exam dates and download the datesheet.
  6. Take a printout for future reference.

No exams will be held on September 5, 2025 (Friday), as it is a compulsory gazetted holiday for Milad-un-Nabi, as per the Central Government schedule.

