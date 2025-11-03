ICAI CA September Result 2025 Declared: Check CA Foundation, Inter, Final Result At icai.org- Pass Percentage, Direct Link Here

ICAI CA September Result 2025 Declared: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially released the result of CA September 2025 examination today, i.e. 3rd November, 2025. The results for the Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams has been released on the official website, i.e icai.org.

ICAI CA September Result 2025 OUT: Pass Percentage of this Year

As per official data released by ICAI, a total of 98,827 candidates appeared for the CA Foundation September 2025 exam, of which 14,609 cleared the test. The overall pass percentage stood at 14.78 per cent. Among them, 15.74 per cent of male candidates and 13.76 per cent of female candidates qualified. The exam was conducted across 544 centres nationwide.

For the CA Intermediate exam, the pass percentage was 9.43 per cent in Group I with 8,780 candidates qualifying out of 93,074 who appeared. In Group II, 18,938 out of 69,768 candidates passed, recording a 27.14 per cent pass rate. For both groups combined, 3,663 out of 36,398 candidates cleared the exam, bringing the overall pass percentage to 10.06 per cent.

In the CA Final exam, 24.66 per cent of candidates passed in Group I with 12,811 qualifiers out of 51,955. In Group II, 8,151 out of 32,273 candidates passed, giving a 25.26 per cent pass rate. For those who appeared in both groups, 2,727 out of 16,800 candidates qualified, resulting in an overall 16.23 per cent pass percentage. In total, 11,466 candidates have now become Chartered Accountants.

ICAI CA Result 2025 OUT: Steps to check the Result

Step 1: Visit the official website- icai.org.

Step 2: You will find the link titled ‘CA September 2025 Results’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on the screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, the ICAI CA 2025 Foundation, Inter or Final result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the result, then download it for future reference.