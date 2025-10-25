ICAI CA September Result 2025 Expected To Be Out On November 3 At icai.org- Check Steps To Download Here

ICAI CA September Result 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is expected to release the result of ICAI CA September Result 2025 on 3rd November, 2025, according to the media reports. The results for the foundation, inter and final will be available on the official website, i.e. icai.org after the release.

No official dates for the result announcement has been released yet but many students and chartered accountants are claiming on social media that the results for foundation, inter and final will be out on 3rd November, 2025.

The results of the ICAI Examinations are tentatively expected to be announced on November 3rd, 2025.

We extend our best wishes and prayers for success to all the dedicated students who appeared for the exam.

May your hard work pay off! pic.twitter.com/awCCLpJOLb — CA Anupam Sharma (@caanupam7) October 23, 2025

ICAI CA September Result 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- icai.org.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘CA September 2025 Results’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on the screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, the ICAI CA 2025 Foundation, Inter or Final result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the result, then download it for future reference.

Download and print it out for future reference.

The final course examinations for Groups 1 and 2 were successfully held earlier this year. Group 1 exams took place on the 3rd, 6th, and 8th of September, 2025, while Group 2 exams were conducted on the 10th, 12th, and 14th of September, 2025.

Similarly, the intermediate course examinations were organized in two phases. Group 1 exams were held on the 4th, 7th, and 9th of September, 2025, and Group 2 exams followed on the 11th, 13th, and 15th of September, 2025.

Meanwhile, the foundation examinations were conducted separately on the 16th, 18th, 20th, and 22nd of September, 2025. These exams marked an important milestone for students progressing through different levels of their professional courses.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.