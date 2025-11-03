Advertisement
ICAI CA RESULT 2025

ICAI CA September Result 2025: Foundation, Inter And Final Result To Be Out Today At icai.org- Check Steps Here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to release the result of CA September 2025 examination today at icai.org. Scroll down to check more details.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2025, 08:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau
ICAI CA September Result 2025: Foundation, Inter And Final Result To Be Out Today At icai.org- Check Steps Here

ICAI CA September Result 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to release the result of CA September 2025 examination today, i.e. 3rd November, 2025. The results for the Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams will be available on the official website, i.e icai.org after the release.

According to the official notice, the result will be released in two phases on the same day, first at 2 PM for intermediate and final and second for the 5 PM for foundation on 3rd November, 2025.

Along with the individual scorecards, the ICAI will also release a merit list showcasing the top-performing candidates across all levels. This list will include the names of students who have secured the highest marks at the national level. Candidates can access the merit list through the same result portal using their login credentials, following the same procedure used to check their results.

Also Read: NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025: Registration Ends Today At exams.nta.nic.in- Check Direct Link To Apply Here

ICAI CA September Result 2025: Steps to Check the Results

Step 1: Visit the official website- icai.org.

Step 2: You will find the link titled ‘CA September 2025 Results’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on the screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, the ICAI CA 2025 Foundation, Inter or Final result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the result, then download it for future reference. 

Also Read: Maharashtra Board Exam Date Sheet 2025: MSBSHSE Releases SSC, HSC Exam Timetable At mahahsscboard.in- Direct Link To Download Here

The final course examinations for Groups 1 and 2 were successfully held earlier this year. Group 1 exams took place on the 3rd, 6th, and 8th of September, 2025, while Group 2 exams were conducted on the 10th, 12th, and 14th of September, 2025.

Similarly, the intermediate course examinations were organized in two phases. Group 1 exams were held on the 4th, 7th, and 9th of September, 2025, and Group 2 exams followed on the 11th, 13th, and 15th of September, 2025.

Meanwhile, the foundation examinations were conducted separately on the 16th, 18th, 20th, and 22nd of September, 2025. These exams marked an important milestone for students progressing through different levels of their professional courses.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates. 

