ICAI CA September Result 2025 Releasing Soon At icai.org- Check Steps To Download Scorecards Here

ICAI CA September Result 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to announce the Chartered Accountancy (CA) September 2025 examination results in the first week of November, according to updates from members of the CA community and credible sources. However, there's no official date and time regarding the release of the results. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official ICAI website for the latest updates and announcements regarding the results.

Once announced, candidates who appeared for the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final examinations in September 2025 will be able to check their results on the official ICAI website: icai.org. To download the ICAI CA September 2025 result, students must log in using their registration number and roll number. Along with the scorecards, ICAI is also expected to release the list of toppers and the overall pass percentage for each level.

ICAI CA September Result 2025: Steps to download result here

Go to the official ICAI website: icai.org.

Click on the "Results" section on the homepage.

Select the relevant link for CA Foundation, CA Intermediate, or CA Final September 2025 results.

Enter your registration number and roll number in the provided fields.

Click Submit to view your result.

Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

ICAI CA Result 2025: Exams postponed due to flood-like situations

The CA Foundation examinations for the September 2025 session were conducted on September 16, 18, 20, and 22, while the CA Intermediate exams took place from September 4 to 15. The CA Final exams were held between September 3 and 14, 2025.

Earlier, the Institute had rescheduled the CA Intermediate and Final exams to September 24 and 25 at select centres in Jammu and Punjab due to heavy rainfall causing flood-like conditions. Additionally, ICAI postponed exams in Kathmandu, Nepal, owing to widespread student protests related to social media restrictions.

According to ICAI’s evaluation policy, candidates must secure at least 40% in each paper and an aggregate of 55% at the Foundation level, and 50% overall at the Intermediate level, to be declared qualified.