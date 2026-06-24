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ICAI Inter Result May 2026 link to be activated soon; Check scorecard here

ICAI CA Inter Result May 2026: Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to access their scorecards by entering their roll number and registration number on the ICAI result portal.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 10:26 AM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 10:26 AM IST
ICAI Inter Result May 2026 link to be activated soon; Check scorecard here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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