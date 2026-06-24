/ICAI Inter Result May 2026 link to be activated soon; Check scorecard here

ICAI CA Inter Result May 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination held in May 2026 today, June 24, 2026 at icai.nic.in
Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to access their scorecards by entering their roll number and registration number on the ICAI result portal.
Along with individual scorecards, the institute is also expected to publish the overall pass percentage, merit list, and details of top-performing candidates.
After the declaration of results, candidates can check and download their scorecards from the following websites:
Students may experience heavy traffic on the websites immediately after the result announcement. In such cases, they are advised to wait for some time and try again.
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to access their results:
Candidates are also advised to take a printout of the scorecard for admission and verification purposes.
To qualify for the CA Intermediate examination, candidates must satisfy the minimum passing requirements prescribed by ICAI.
A candidate is considered to have passed if he or she secures:
Candidates appearing for both groups are required to meet the prescribed criteria in the respective groups.
The CA Intermediate result scorecard is expected to contain the following information:
It is advised that students should carefully verify all details mentioned in the scorecard. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact ICAI authorities.
Along with the results, ICAI is expected to release the overall pass percentage for both Group I and Group II examinations. The institute may also publish the All India Merit List, featuring candidates who secure the highest marks in the examination.
ICAI is expected to release detailed instructions regarding post-result services, including certified copies of answer sheets and verification procedures, shortly after announcing the results.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.