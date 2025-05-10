Advertisement
ICAI Postpones CA Exams Amid India-Pakistan Tensions- Check New Dates Here

ICAI also stated that the rescheduled exams will be conducted at the same examination centers and during the same timings — either 2-5 PM (IST) or 2-6 PM (IST), scroll down for more details.

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: May 10, 2025, 09:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
ICAI CA Exam 2025: Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following a ceasefire violation by the latter, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Saturday announced the postponement of the CA Exams 2025, citing national security concerns. ICAI also released a revised schedule for the Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate, and INTT-AT (PQC) exams for May 2025. According to the new dates, the exams will now be held from May 16 to May 24.

ICAI shared on X, “IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT - Revised Schedule of ICAI Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate & INTT-AT (PQC) Examinations, May 2025.”

ICAI also announced that the rescheduled exams will take place at the same examination centers and timings — either 2-5 PM (IST) or 2-6 PM (IST). Additionally, the admit cards previously issued will remain valid for the new exam dates.

"Chartered Accountants Foundation May-2025 examination will be held as per the schedule i.e, 15th, 17th, 19th & 21st May 2025," ICAI added further.

