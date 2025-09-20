ICAI Revises CA October 2025 Exam Schedule For Nepal: Check Details Here

ICAI CA Exam 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the revised schedule for the CA October 2025 Final and Intermediate examinations for students registered in Kathmandu, Nepal. The exams will continue to be conducted at D.A.V Sushil Kedia Vishwa Bharati Higher Secondary School, Jawalakhel, Lalitpur, Kathmandu. Timings remain unchanged from 2 to 5 pm (IST) for all papers, except CA Final Paper-6, which will be held from 2 to 6 pm (IST).

"It may be emphasized that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination scheduled being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Holiday," states the official notice.

ICAI CA Exam 2025: Important dates

Examination Paper Original Date Revised Date Intermediate Examination (Group I) Paper 3, Taxation 9th September 2025 (Tuesday) 5th October 2025 (Sunday) Final Examination (Group II) Paper 4, Direct Tax Laws & International Taxation 10th September 2025 (Wednesday) 6th October 2025 (Monday) Intermediate Examination (Group II) Paper 4, Cost and Management Accounting 11th September 2025 (Thursday) 7th October 2025 (Tuesday) Final Examination (Group II) Paper 5, Indirect Tax Laws 12th September 2025 (Friday) 8th October 2025 (Wednesday) Intermediate Examination (Group II) Paper 5, Auditing and Ethics 13th September 2025 (Saturday) 9th October 2025 (Thursday) Final Examination (Group II) Paper 6, Integrated Business Solutions 14th September 2025 (Sunday) 10th October 2025 (Friday) Intermediate Examination (Group II) Paper 6, Financial Management and Strategic Management 15th September 2025 (Monday) 11th October 2025 (Saturday)

All exams will be held at the same centre: D.A.V Sushil Kedia Vishwa Bharati Higher Secondary School, Jawalakhel, Lalitpur, Kathmandu, Nepal. The exam timing for all papers is from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (Indian Standard Time), except for CA Final Paper-6, which will be conducted from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM (IST).

ICAI had previously postponed all Chartered Accountants (CA) examinations scheduled from September 11 to 15. The decision to defer the exams in Kathmandu was made to ensure the safety of students amid the widespread protests taking place in the country at that time.