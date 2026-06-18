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ICAI topper list 2026: Noor Singla tops exam with AIR 1, scores 83.17%

ICAI topper list 2026: Alongside the scorecards, ICAI also published the merit list featuring the top-performing candidates in the ICAI exam May 2026 session.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 02:55 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 02:55 PM IST
ICAI topper list 2026: Noor Singla tops exam with AIR 1, scores 83.17%

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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