/ICAI topper list 2026: Noor Singla tops exam with AIR 1, scores 83.17%

ICAI topper list 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CA Final May 2026 examination results, along with the list of top rank holders.
Noor Singla from Patiala has emerged as the All India Rank (AIR) 1 holder, securing an impressive 83.17 per cent marks in one of the country's most challenging professional examinations.
The results were declared on June 18, bringing relief and excitement to thousands of Chartered Accountancy aspirants across the country.
Alongside the scorecards, ICAI also published the merit list featuring the top-performing candidates in the May 2026 session.
According to the merit list, Ritij Saraf secured AIR 2, while Sohan Anil Manjrekar claimed AIR 3. The three candidates have emerged as the highest scorers in this year's CA Final examination.
Noor Singla's achievement has attracted widespread attention among CA aspirants and educators.
Reports indicate that she had also performed exceptionally well in earlier stages of the Chartered Accountancy course, demonstrating consistency throughout her academic journey.
The CA Final examination is the final stage of the Chartered Accountancy programme and is regarded as one of the toughest professional exams in India.
Candidates must meet the minimum qualifying criteria prescribed by ICAI to clear the examination and become eligible for membership of the institute.
Along with the merit list, ICAI has also released the pass percentage for the May 2026 session.
Candidates can access their scorecards through the official ICAI result portal using their roll number and registration number.
The scorecard includes subject-wise marks, group-wise performance, total marks obtained and qualifying status.
Candidates who have successfully cleared the examination can now proceed with the next steps required for obtaining membership of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.