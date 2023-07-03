ICAR AIEEA PG 2023, AICE PhD 2023 Exam City Slip Released On icar.nta.nic.in, Direct Link To Download Here

The National Testing Agency has released the advance intimation slip for the All India Entrance Examination For Admission [AIEEA]-PG & All India Competitive Examinations (AICE)- JRF/SRF(Ph.D) 2023. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for these examinations can now download their city intimation slip from the official website - icar.nta.nic.in following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

Here's How To Download ICAR AIEEA PG 2023, ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) 2023 City Intimation Slip

Step 1: Visit the official website- icar.nta.nic.in



Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads "ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.)-2023 City Intimation" or ICAR AIEEA (PG) – 2023 City Intimation

Step 3: Entre your application number, DOB and security pin

Step 4: Click on submit and your ICAR AIEEA (PG) – 2023 City Intimation slip will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and save the city intimation slip and check you exam centre

NTA will be conducting the ICAR AIEEA PG 2023 and ICAR AICE- JRF/SRF(Ph.D) 2023 exams in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on July 9, 2023 the shifts 10 am to 12pm and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm respectively. The Candidates must note that this is NOT the Admit Card for Entrance Examination.