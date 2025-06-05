Advertisement
ICAR AIEEA PG 2025

ICAR AIEEA PG 2025: Registration Ends Today At exams.nta.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

ICAR AIEEA PG 2025: The correction window for the ICAR AIEEA PG 2025 application will be available from June 7 to June 9, 2025, details below.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2025, 04:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
ICAR AIEEA PG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application window for the ICAR AIEEA PG 2025 exam today, June 5, 2025. Interested candidates seeking admission to postgraduate programmes in Agricultural Universities must apply through the official website — exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/. The application form can be submitted until 5 PM, while the application fee must be paid by 11:50 PM tonight.

The correction window for the ICAR AIEEA PG 2025 application will be available from June 7 to June 9, 2025. The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 3, 2025. The AIEEA (PG)-2025 will consist of a single paper with a duration of two hours. Meanwhile, the ICAR JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) 2025 examination will be held in 72 subjects across 89 cities nationwide.

ICAR AIEEA PG 2025: Here’s how to apply

  • Go to the official ICAR website at exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR.
  • On the homepage, click the link for ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF 2025 registration.
  • A new page will appear where you need to fill in your registration details.
  • After submitting the details, proceed to pay the application fee.
  • Once the payment is successful, submit the form and download the confirmation page.
  • Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

ICAR AIEEA PG 2025: Exam pattern

The ICAR AIEEA PG 2025 exam is scheduled for July 3, 2025, and will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The test will last 2 hours and include 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Candidates will earn 4 marks for each correct answer, while 1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect one. No marks will be added or subtracted for unanswered questions. The medium of the exam will be English only.

ICAR AIEEA PG 2025: Application Fees

The application fee for ICAR AIEEA PG 2025 varies by category. General or Unreserved candidates are required to pay Rs 1300, while candidates from OBC (NCL), UPS, and EWS categories need to pay ₹1255. For SC, ST, PwBD, and Third Gender applicants, the fee is Rs 675.

