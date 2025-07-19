ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD Answer Key 2025 Released At exams.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD Answer Key 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the provisional answer key for the AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) 2025 examinations. Candidates who appeared for these entrance exams can now download the answer key from the official websites — exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR or icarpg2025.ntaonline.in/answer. The answer key will help candidates evaluate their performance and estimate their scores ahead of the final result declaration.

The official notice states that, “Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of Subject Experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The Key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final."

A panel of subject experts will carefully evaluate all the challenges submitted by candidates. If any discrepancies are found in the provisional answer key, the necessary corrections will be made, and a final answer key will be released. This revised key will apply to all candidates equally and will form the basis for preparing the final results.

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD Answer Key 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link titled “AIEEA PG & AICE Answer Key 2025.”

Step 3: Enter your login details, such as your application number and password or date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: The provisional answer key along with the question paper will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the answer key and print a copy for future use.

AIEEA PG, AICE PhD Answer Key 2025; direct link here

Along with the publication of the answer key, NTA has also opened the objection window for candidates who wish to challenge any answer they believe is incorrect. The window to submit objections will remain open until July 20, 2025. To file an objection, candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. The payment can be made through debit card, credit card, or net banking. It is important to note that objections submitted without the required fee will not be considered valid for review