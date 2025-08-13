ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD Result 2025 Released At exams.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) – All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) Postgraduate (PG) and All India Competitive Examinations (AICE) – Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) / Senior Research Fellowship (SRF) Ph.D. for the 2025–26 academic session. Candidates can check their scorecards on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR. The exams were held on July 3, 2025, in computer-based mode at 161 centres across 83 cities in India. According to NTA, 27,384 candidates registered for AIEEA PG, and 25,338 appeared. For AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D.), 11,116 candidates registered, and 9,940 appeared.

After the objection window for the provisional answer keys closed, NTA reviewed all the challenges and finalised the keys for result preparation. In the final assessment, nine questions from AIEEA PG and seventeen from AICE Ph.D. were removed, and the scores were calculated based on the remaining questions.

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD Result 2025: Exam pattern

The ICAR AIEEA PG 2025 exam will be held on July 3, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The two-hour test will include 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Candidates will receive four marks for each correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer. No marks will be given or cut for unanswered questions. The exam will be conducted only in English.

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1 – Go to the official website: exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR.

Step 2 – Select the link for “ICAR AIEEA PG 2025 / AICE Ph.D. 2025 Scorecard.”

Step 3 – Enter your application number and date of birth to log in.

Step 4 – Check your scorecard displayed on the screen.

Step 5 – Download and print a copy for future use.

The ICAR AIEEA PG is a national-level entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). It is designed for students aspiring to pursue postgraduate courses in agriculture and related fields at agricultural universities across India. The exam covers disciplines such as agriculture, horticulture, forestry, veterinary science, animal sciences, agricultural engineering, community science, fisheries, dairy science, and other allied sciences.