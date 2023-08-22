ICAR PG, PhD Courses Result 2023 Released At icar.nta.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

ICAR Result 2023: AIEEA PG and AICE Ph.D. ICAR Result 2023 is now available. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made the scorecard links for the All India Entrance Examination For Admission [AIEEA]-PG and All India Competitive Examinations (AICE)- JRF/SRF(Ph.D) available on the official website, icar.nta.nic.in. Candidates who took the exam can access and obtain their results by entering their application number and date of birth.

ICAR Result 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website- icar.nta.nic.in



2. On the homepage, click on the ICAR AIEEA PG or Ph.D. result link

3. A new login page would open

4. Enter your application number and date of birth to log in

5. Access the ICAR PG scorecard and download the same

6. Take a print out for the future references

On July 9, NTA held ICAR - AIEEA (PG) and AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) exams for 20 PG subjects and 74 PhD subjects. According to the most recent official data, 33,828 students took the ICAR 2023 exams. The result has now been declared, and the overall Merit/Rank List is being created independently by ICAR for each major subject.