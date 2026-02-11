ICMAI CMA December 2025 Results Out: Check toppers for Intermediate & Final exams

ICMAI CMA December 2025 Results Out: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has officially declared the results for the CMA Intermediate and Final examinations held in December 2025. Those candidates who appeared for the exams can now access their scorecards on the institute’s official website.

The results for both the intermediate and final levels is accessible via the official website, icmai.in, from February 11. The December session exams were held from December 10 to 17, 2025, while the foundation exam was held on December 13.

Students can check their results by visiting icmai.in or the dedicated examination portal and entering their registration or roll number.

As per the official information, scorecards are available for download in digital format. Candidates are advised to verify all details mentioned on the scorecard, including personal information and subject-wise marks.

ICMAI CMA 2025 Toppers

This session witnessed strong performance from candidates nationwide.

Intermediate

The inter trio belongs to Jaipur.

— Pari Agarwal

–Bhavya Sharma

— Jayash Wadhwani

Final

–MD Faizan from Kolkata

–Mohit Sukhani from Jaipur

–Kanika Dangayech from Jaipur

How to check the ICMAI CMA 2025 result

Open the official website: icmai.in

Then, click on the “CMA Result December 2025” link on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials (registration/ID).

View and download your scorecard.

Now, check the qualifying status and download it for future use

Those candidates who are not satisfied with their results will have the option to apply for verification or rechecking of answer scripts within the stipulated time frame, as per ICMAI guidelines.

Also, for further updates and official notifications, candidates are advised to regularly visit the ICMAI website.