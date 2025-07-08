ICMAI CMA Foundation June 2025 Result Released At icmai.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

ICMAI CMA Result 2025: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has officially released the results for the CMA Foundation June 2025 exam today, July 8. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now visit the official website — icmai.in — to check and download their individual scorecards. Along with the results, ICMAI has also published the merit list under the 2022 syllabus.

According to the merit list, Riya Poddar has secured the first rank nationwide. Akshat Agarwal from Surat followed closely in second place, while Mohit Das from Visakhapatnam and Bhavya Agarwal from Beawar have both secured the third position jointly. The release of the merit list allows candidates to assess their performance in comparison with others across the country.

ICMAI CMA Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the link titled ‘CMA Foundation June 2025 Result’.

Step 3: Enter your identification number in the required field.

Step 4: Click on the ‘View Result’ button.

ICMAI CMA Result 2025: Passing marks

The scorecard provides key information such as the candidate’s name, registration and roll number, syllabus followed, marks obtained in each subject, total marks, and overall result status. To pass the CMA Foundation exam, candidates must achieve at least 40% in each subject and a combined total of 50% across the group. This exam, held on December 15, 2024, serves as the first step for students who have completed Class 12 or its equivalent.

Additionally, ICMAI has announced that the results for the CMA Intermediate and Final June 2025 exams, which took place from June 11 to 18, will be released on August 11, 2025.

Students are advised to download their scorecards and take a printout for future reference. These results are crucial for those planning to move forward with the CMA Intermediate course. For any discrepancies or further clarifications, candidates can reach out to ICMAI through the contact details provided on the official portal.

ICMAI CMA Result 2025: Levels of qualification

The CMA (Cost and Management Accounting) qualification consists of three stages. The first stage is the CMA Foundation level, which serves as the entry point for students who have completed their Class 12 education. The next stage is CMA Intermediate, which is open to candidates who have either passed the Foundation exam or hold a graduate degree. The final stage is the CMA Final, which can only be attempted after successfully completing the Intermediate level.