ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2025 OUT At icmai.in- Check Direct Link To Download Merit List Here

ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2025 OUT: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has officially declared the results for the ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the foundation course exam in December can now check their result through the official website, i.e. icmai.in.

The CMA Foundation exam took place on 13th December, 2025. The exam consisted of four papers, paper 1, 2, 3 and 4. Paper 1 and Paper 2 took place in the morning shift, from 10 AM to 12 noon. And Paper 3 and Paper 4 took place in the afternoon shift, from 2 PM to 4 PM.

ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2025 OUT: Steps to Download Scorecard Here

Step 1: Go to the official website- icmai.in.

Step 2: Find the link titled ‘ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your Identification Number.

Step 5: After submitting the details, your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the details then download it for future reference.

ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2025 OUT: What’s Next After Result?

Candidates who have cleared the CMA Foundation exam can now apply for registration to the CMA Intermediate level. Those who were unable to pass can reappear for the exam in the next session. Students are advised to keep their scorecard safe and regularly check the official ICMAI website for updates on Intermediate registration dates and other important instructions. This will help ensure a smooth move to the next stage of the CMA course.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.