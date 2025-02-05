ICMAI CMA Intermediate, Final Result 2024 To Be Released On This Date At icmai.in- Check Details Here

ICMAI CMA Intermediate, Final Result 2024: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has rescheduled the results for the December session of the Cost and Management Accountant (CMA) Intermediate and Final exams. The results will now be declared on February 11, 2025, instead of February 21, 2025. Candidates can check their CMA Intermediate and Final December 2024 results on the official ICMAI website at icmai.in. The official notice states that, “We are pleased to announce that the results of the CMA Intermediate and Final Examination will be declared earlier than the previously scheduled date 21st February 2025. The results will now be available on 11th February 2025. The results will be accessible on our official website: www.icmai.in.”

After the results are announced, candidates can view their ICMAI CMA scorecards by logging in with their registration number and password. The CMA Intermediate and Final December session exams took place from December 10 to 17, 2024, in two shifts. The ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2024 for the December session was announced on January 7, 2025. It was originally scheduled for release on January 9 but was announced earlier.

ICMAI CMA Intermediate, Final Result 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official website at icmai.in.

Click on the link for ICMAI CMA Final and Intermediate December 2024 results on the homepage.

Enter your login details and submit.

View your results displayed on the screen.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

Candidates need to score at least 40% in each subject and an overall aggregate of 50% to pass the CMA Intermediate exam. For the CMA Final exam, a minimum of 40% in each subject is required to qualify. In the previous session, the pass percentage for the Intermediate Group 1 exam was 11.06%, while Group 2 had a pass rate of 28.87%. For the Final exam, 14.38% of candidates cleared Group 1, and 14.02% passed Group 2.