ICMAI CMA June 2025: Result Expected Tomorrow At icmai.in- Steps To Check, Other Details Here

ICMAI CMA June 2025 Result: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) is expected to release the results of Certified Management Accountant (CMA) June 2025 for Intermediated and Final level tomorrow, i.e. 11th August, 2025, according to the media reports. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. icmai.in.

Candidates must know that they will have to enter their credentials like their registration number which is of seventeen digits along with the password to access their result. And results will only be available on the official ICMAI website and not in offline mode.

ICMAI CMA June 2025 Result: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website- icmai.in.

Step 2: You will find the section of ‘Examination’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Now click on the ‘Result for June 2025 CMA Intermediate and Final’ link.

Step 4: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 5: Enter the required login credentials like your 17 digit registration number and password correctly, then submit it.

Step 6: After submission, your CMA final/ intermediate result will appear on your screen,

Step 7: Check the result and download the page for the future reference.

ICMAI CMA June 2025 Result: Past Trends

ICMAI has released the pass percentage statistics for the December 2024 session, showing the past exam trends and performance standards. For the CMA Intermediate exam, 16.10 per cent of candidates cleared only Group I, while 28.69 per cent passed only Group II. About 9.89 per cent managed to qualify in either one of the groups, and 17.77 per cent successfully cleared both groups. In the CMA Final exam, 14.72 per cent of candidates cleared only Group III, while an impressive 50.95 per cent passed only Group IV. Additionally, 30.76 per cent qualified in either one group, and 22.46 per cent achieved success in both groups. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.