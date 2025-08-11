ICMAI CMA June Result 2025: Intermediate, Final Exam Results Released At icmai.in- Chek Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

ICMAI CMA June Result 2025: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has declared the results for the CMA Intermediate and Final examinations conducted in June 2025. Candidates can view and download their scorecards by visiting the official website — icmai.in — and entering their 17-digit registration number in the result login window.

As per the official data for the ICMAI CMA Intermediate Examination (June 2025) under the 2022 syllabus, a total of 26,974 candidates appeared for Group I, out of which 2,864 candidates successfully cleared the exam, registering a pass percentage of 10.62%. In Group II, 15,333 candidates appeared for the examination, of which 4,664 candidates qualified, leading to a significantly higher pass percentage of 30.42%.

ICMAI CMA Result 2025: Total number of candidates qualified

In the June 2025 CMA Intermediate Examination, a total of 9,998 candidates appeared for both groups. Out of these, 864 candidates cleared only one of the groups, reflecting a pass percentage of 8.64%, while 1,375 candidates successfully passed both groups, achieving a pass percentage of 13.75%. With this result, 5,491 candidates have now successfully completed the Intermediate course. For the CMA Final Examination (June 2025) conducted under the 2022 syllabus, 10,503 candidates appeared for Group III, of which 1,701 cleared the exam, registering a pass percentage of 16.20%. In Group IV, a total of 4,458 candidates appeared, with 1,108 qualifying, leading to a pass percentage of 24.85%.

ICMAI CMA Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website — icmai.in.

Step 2: Enter your 17-digit registration number along with the required details.

Step 3: Click on the ‘View Result’ option.

Step 4: Your CMA June 2025 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future use.

Among the 3,493 candidates who appeared for both groups, 478 passed one group (13.68%) and 651 cleared both groups (18.64%). This led to 2,167 candidates successfully completing the institute’s final course. To qualify, candidates need at least 40% marks in each paper and 50% overall in all non-exempted papers. Clearing all groups grants the CMA Intermediate or Final certification.

Candidates who fail a group but score 60% or more in any paper are exempted from reappearing for that paper in the next attempt. For aggregate calculation in the following exam, marks in exempted papers are counted as 50%.