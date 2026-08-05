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  • /ICMAI June 2026 results out: Check intermediate and final pass percentages, toppers, and full analysis here

ICMAI June 2026 results out: Check intermediate and final pass percentages, toppers, and full analysis here

ICMAI has declared the June 2026 Intermediate and Final results, with 7,885 and 4,220 candidates completing the courses, respectively. The results include detailed pass percentages, group-wise performance, and the list of top rank holders.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 11:31 AM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 11:33 AM IST
ICMAI June 2026 results out: Check intermediate and final pass percentages, toppers, and full analysis here
Image Credit: ICMAI June 2026 results

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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