/ICMAI June 2026 results out: Check intermediate and final pass percentages, toppers, and full analysis here

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the results for the Intermediate and Final examinations held in June 2026 under the Syllabus 2022. The results include important details such as pass percentages, the number of qualified candidates, and the list of top rank holders.
A large number of students appeared for both levels, and many successfully cleared their exams. Here’s a simple breakdown of the ICMAI June 2026 results and key highlights.
Performance shifted noticeably between groups.
Group I: 28,471 candidates appeared, 6,813 passed, for a 23.93% pass rate.
Group II: 17,488 appeared, 5,358 qualified, for a 30.64% pass rate.
There are the candidates who sat for both groups:
10,897 candidates appeared for both papers.
1,397 cleared just one group (12.82%).
2,144 cleared both (19.68%).
After the results, a total of 7,885 candidates completed the Intermediate course.
Final exam numbers:
Group III: 10,474 appeared, 3,165 passed 30.22%.
Group IV: 5,393 appeared, 2,384 qualified 44.21%.
Among those attempting both:
4,337 candidates appeared together.
702 cleared one group (16.19%).
1,430 cleared both (32.97%).
In total, 4,220 candidates finished the Final course.
Top ranks got announced for both exams too.
Intermediate: Raunak Jain, from Surat, took first place. Mohit Das from Visakhapatnam came next, followed by Kantala Prashanth Reddy from Hyderabad.
Final: Mokshit Vamsi Krishna Mattupalli, from Guntur, topped the list. Rahul Kailas Bhoir from Navi Mumbai landed second, and Vannemreddy Hemanth, also from Guntur, took third.
Candidates can check their results online by visiting the official ICMAI website and entering their login details. They are advised to download and keep a copy of the result for future reference.
This result marks a real milestone for students building a career in cost and management accounting. Thousands cleared the Intermediate and Final courses, and that opens doors new opportunities, new momentum. For those who qualified, it's time to move forward. For everyone else, there's the next attempt to prepare for.
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