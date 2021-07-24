ICSE 10th, ISC 12th board results 2021 declared: Know how to check on Digilocker

New Delhi: As the Council for ICSE and ISC (CISCE) announced the ICSE, ISC Board results 2021 today on Saturday, July 24 at 3 PM. Nearly 3 lakh students had registered and 99.98% have been declated pass. The results will be made available on the website of the Council, cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

Students can check their marks via the official website, SMS and thorough Digilocker.

Here's how to check your CICSE Class 10th and 12th board exams results on Digilocker:

Step 1: Visit the official website of DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Register for DigiLocker’

Step 3: Enter a valid mobile number and click on the ‘Continue’

Step 4: An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number, use that OTP to verify your number

Step 5: Set your username and password to sign up. Keep the username and password safely for subsequent logins

Step 6: Now enter your 12 digit Aadhar number

Step 7: Choose any of the signup options

Step 8: Sign in using your registered user name and password to save your documents in DigiLocker

Here's how to check your CICSE Class 10th and 12th board exams results on cisce.org

Step 1: Visit the CISCE official portal cisce.org or results.cisce.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Results 2021’

Step 3: Enter the course option from the drop-down list and enter the unique ID, Index No and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen to access your ICSE ISC 2021 exam results

Step 4. Once you submit the details, the result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download and take a printout of it for further reference.

The Council for ICSE and ISC had cancelled all exams due to coronavirus pandemic. Internal assessment marks for the project work and practical work has been considered. Students