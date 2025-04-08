ICSE Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2025 To Be Declared Soon At cisce.org- Check Details Here

ICSE Board Class 10th and 12th Results 2025: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 10th and 12th examination 2025 results soon. The board has not officially announced the dates for the results but once released, students can check their results on the official ICSE website i.e. cisce.org. The class 10th examinations took place from 18th February, 2025 to 27th March, 2025. And class 12th examinations were held from 13th February, 2025 to 5th April, 2025.

Students should note that to pass the ICSE Class 10th Board Examination, they need to secure a minimum 33% in every subject and in the overall aggregate and Class 12th students need to secure at least 40% marks in every subject and overall in total to pass the ICSE Board Examination.

ICSE Class 10th and 12th Results 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1- Go to the official ICSE website- cisce.org.

Step 2- You will see the “ICSE Board Exam results 2025” link under the ‘Results’ tab on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new window will appear on the screen to choose your course code (ICSE Or ISC).

Step 4- Enter the required details like your Unique ID, Index Number and the Captcha Code, that will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5- After submission, The ICSE Board Class 10th or 12th result will appear on your screen.

Step 6- Check your details and scores properly and download the page.

Step 7- Print out your mark sheet and keep it safe for future reference.

ICSE Class 10th and 12th Results 2025: Past Year Trends

Last year, In 2024 the results were released on 6th May, 2024 and similarly, in 2023, the results were declared on 14th May. So this year also results are expected to be released in the first or second week of May 2025. In 2024, the overall pass percentage was 99.47%, the pass percentage of female students was 99.65%, while the pass percentage of male students was 99.31%. However, in 2023, the overall pass percentage was 98.94%, the pass percentage of female students was 99.21% , on the other hand the pass percentage of male students was 98.7%.