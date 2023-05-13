ICSE Board Result 2023: CISCE Class 10th Result Likely To Be Out Today At 3 PM On cisce.org- Check Latest Update Here

ICSE Class 10 Result 2023: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), is likely to declare the ICSE Results for class 10th 2023 today for ICSE ISC Class 12 Results soon. However officials are yet to confirm the same. Students will be able to check their ICSE Class 10th Result on the official website - cisce.org - after it is released. Usually the CISCE Results for ISC and ICSE are declared in the same timeline as CBSE 10th 12th Results. CBSE declared the Class 12 and Class 10 results on May 12, 2023, Hence the ICSE and ISC Results are expected any time now. Students are advised to note that CISCE has not released any official notice as of now. Once the ICSE Result date and time is released, it would be updated here for students to refer to.

ICSE Board Result 2023: Where to check the result

Students will be able to view the ICSE Result 2023 on the official website, cisce.org, after it is declared by CISCE. The ICSE Class 12 Results will also be accessible on the official results website, cisceresult.in.

ICSE Board Result 2023 Class 10th: Here's How To Check The Result

Visit the official website – cisce.org

On the homepage, click on the link for ICSE Class 10 Results 2023

A new page will open, enter your unique ID and other details asked for

Your ICSE Class 10 Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

ICSE Board Result 2023: Last Year's Result Date

The ICSE Class 10 Result was announced first on July 17, 2022, based on the CISCE Results 2022. On July 24, 2023, the ISC Class 12 Results were announced. The results were announced after a week's delay. In addition to these CISCE results, the CBSE results for grades 10 and 12 were released on July 21, 2023.

ICSE Board Result 2023: Exam Date

The ICSE Board Exams 2023 were held by CISCE from February 27 to March 29, 2023. From February 13 to March 31, 2023, the ISC Class 12 Board Exams were held. The results will be available soon.