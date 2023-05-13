ICSE Board Result 2023: CISCE Class 12 Board Result Likely To Be Declared Next Week At cisce.org- Check Latest Update Here

ICSE Class 12 Result 2023: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), is likely to declare the ICSE Results 2023 Date and Time for ICSE ISC Class 12 Results soon. When the notice is published, it will be accessible via the official website cisce.org.Students will be able to check their ICSE Class 12th Result on the official website - cisce.org - after it is released. According to reports, the ICSE Class 12 Results would be released after May 10, 2023.

ICSE Board Result 2023: Where to check the result

Students will be able to view the ICSE Result 2023 on the official website, cisce.org, after it is declared by CISCE. The ICSE Class 12 Results will also be accessible on the official results website, cisceresult.in.

ICSE Board Result 2023: Here's how to check the result

Visit the official website – cisce.org

On the homepage, click on the link for ICSE Class 10 Results 2023

A new page will open, enter your unique ID and other details asked for

Your ICSE Class 10 Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The ICSE Class 10 Result was announced first on July 17, 2023, based on the CISCE Results 2022. On July 24, 2023, the ISC Class 12 Results were announced. The results were announced after a week's delay. In addition to these CISCE results, the CBSE results for grades 10 and 12 were released on July 21, 2023.

The ICSE Board Exams 2023 were held by CISCE from February 27 to March 29, 2023. From February 13 to March 31, 2023, the ISC Class 12 Board Exams were held. The results will be available soon.