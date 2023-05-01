ICSE Board Result 2023: ISC Class 10th Result To Be Released Soon At cisce.org- Check Steps And Other Details Here

ICSE Board Result 2023: ICSE Result 2023 Class 10th will be announced soon on the official website. According to CICSE's official update, ICSE Results 2023 will be released in May. Students who took the ICSE Board exams in 2023 will be able to view their results on the official website-cisce.org. Candidates must enter their roll number or other requested credentials to access the official website. The ICSE Result 2023 is expected to be released in May, although no date has been set by the board. According to media reports, the ICSE Board 10th Reuslt 2023 would be released on May 10. Students should constantly visit the official website for the most recent changes.

CICSE has also said that the ICSE results will be distributed to schools via the Conveners. In May, CICSE will also reveal the ISC 2023 Results. Students who took the Class 12th exam will be required to enter their Index number, UID, and the captcha code provided to verify their results.

ICSE Board Result 2023: Here's how to download

Visit the official website cisce.org.

Click on ‘CISCE Results 2023’ in the upper right corner of the ICSE board class 10 result page.

Now you can see the ICSE Class 10 result 2023 option on the computer screen.

Put in the appropriate Index number, UID, and Captcha code, then choose to show the result.

A student’s ICSE Class 10th Result 2023 will be shown on the screen

The ICSE Board result for 2023 should be printed out for future reference.

CICSE notification reads, "The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination, the Year 2023 results will be issued through the Conveners to the Heads of Schools in the month of May 2023. The results will NOT be available from the office of the CISCE in New Delhi."