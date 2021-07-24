ICSE board Results 2021: 99.98% students pass, check result link and other details here

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the ICSE or Class 10 board results at 3 pm today. 99.98% candidates including boys and girls cleared the ICSE exams this year. A total of 219,499 candidates had registered for the ICSE board exams.

The average marks obtained in class 9 and class 10 were taken into consideration to evaluate ICSE candidates. The marking criteria also included students' performance in internal assessments as well as practical exams.

In 2020, 2.07 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 ICSE examinations. Of these students, 2.06 lakh passed the examination. The pass percentage for last year stood at 99.33 per cent.

The results are available on the official websites of the Council at cisce.org or results.cisce.org. The students can also receive the results through SMS. In its official release on Friday (July 23), the Council informed that the results will be available for schools through the ‘Career portal’ of the council which can be accessed using the principal’s log-in ID and password.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Council did not conduct ICSE and ISC examinations. The results for the students were prepared on the basis of an alternative pattern of assessment.

What if students are not satisfied with their results?

In case a candidate has objection(s) in connection to the marks they have been awarded, they have the option to make a written complaint to their respective schools stating the objection in detail. Schools will go through all the complaints in detail and forward only valid ones to the CISCE board. All these requests have to be sent to the board latest by August 1.

It is to be noted, that the concern raising mechanism is only for the correction of calculation errors.

Live TV