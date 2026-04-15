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NewsEducationICSE Class 10 Result 2026: Results expected soon at results.cisce.org, scorecards likely next week?
ICSE CLASS 10 RESULT

ICSE Class 10 Result 2026: Results expected soon at results.cisce.org, scorecards likely next week?

ICSE Class 10 result 2026:  The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is expected to announce the ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 soon, with reports suggesting that scorecards may be released in the last week of April 2026.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Apr 15, 2026, 06:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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ICSE Class 10 Result 2026: Results expected soon at results.cisce.org, scorecards likely next week?

ICSE Class 10 result 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is expected to announce the ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 soon, with reports suggesting that scorecards may be released in the last week of April 2026. Although the board has not officially confirmed the exact date yet, trends from previous years indicate that students can expect results shortly. 

This year, approximately 2.6 lakh students appeared for the ICSE Class 10 examinations, which were conducted between February and March 2026. With exams now concluded, anticipation among students and parents is steadily increasing.

Where to check ICSE result 2026

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Students can check their ICSE Class 10 results through the following platforms:

Official Website of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations

  • Visit: results.cisce.org
  • DigiLocker App/Website

Students can access their digital marksheets after logging in

School Portal

Some schools also provide results directly to students through their internal systems

 It’s recommended to keep your UID and Index Number ready to quickly access your result.

How to Download ICSE Class 10 Scorecard

Follow these simple steps to check and download your result:

  • Visit the official website: results.cisce.org
  • Click on the ICSE Result 2026 link
  • Enter your UID, Index Number, and captcha
  • Click on Show Result
  • Download and print the scorecard for future use 

The online marksheet will be provisional, serving as a temporary record of marks. Students will need to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools at a later stage. After the results are declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, options for rechecking and improvement examinations will also be made available.

After the declaration of results, students can apply for re-evaluation if needed or plan their next academic steps. The ICSE result plays a crucial role in shaping future academic choices, including stream selection for higher studies.

 

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