ICSE BOARD RESULT 2023

ICSE Class 10th Result 2023: CISCE 10th Board Result Not Today On cisce.org ? Check Latest Update

CISCE is likely to declare the ICSE 10th, CSE 12th board results tomorrow on cisce.org, scroll down to check time and more information.

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 06:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau

ICSE Class 10th Result Date: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE did not declare the ICSE 10th Result 2023 today. Amid the rumors of the ICSE 10th Result 2023 being declared on Saturday, the latest media reports confirmed that the Council will not be declaring the ICSE Class 10th Result today.

Meanwhile, a notice stating that the CISCE will declare the ICSE Class 10th Result 2023 on the official website - results.cisce.org at 3 pm on Saturday, May 13 was circulating on social media sites, however, the notice turned out to be fake. The notice was original of the ICSE 10th Results 2022 and was forged and was circulated falsely in the name of official notice by CISCE.

CISCE ICSE, ISC Result 2023 Date

The CISCE is likely to declare the ICSE 10th Result 2023 and ISC 12th Result 2023 tomorrow on the official website - results.cisce.org However, CISCE is yet to announce the official date and time for the declaration of the ICSE Class 10th Result 2023 and an official update is still awaited for the same. Once released students will be able to check the CISCE ICSE 10th Result 2023 and ISC 12th Result on the official websites - cisce.org following the simple steps given below

Step 1: Go to the official website of CISCE - www.cisce.org

Step 2: Visit the results page and click on ICSE board results 2023.

Step 3: Select the course code as ICSE/ISC and enter your login credentials.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save a hard copy of the result for future reference.

CISCE Fake Websites 

Students waiting for the CISCE ICSE Class 10th Result 2023 must note that the Council has released a list of fake websites imposing to be the CISCE official website. The fraudulent websites are as follows - 

  1. cisce-gov.in/
  2. cis-ce.org/
  3. cisce.gov.in

Students must note that the official website of the CISCE is www.cisce.org

