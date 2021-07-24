ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2021: CISCE to release results at 3 PM today, here's how to check through SMS

ICSE, ISC Board Exam Results 2021: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th results today (July 24) at 3 PM. The ICSE and ISC Board Exam 2021 results will also be published on CISCE's official websites -- www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org.

Here's how to check ICSE and ISC Board exam results through SMS:

1. To view your ICSE Board exam 2021 results through SMS, you need to type your Unique ID in the following way, in the 'New Message' box: ICSE 1234867 (Seven Digit Unique ID)

2. To view your ISC Board exam 2021 results through SMS, you need to type your Unique ID in the following way, in the 'New Message' box: ISC 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)

3. Now, send the message to 09248082883.

4. Your ICSE or ISC Board exam result will be displayed in the following format:

ICSE RESULTS 2021

<<UNIQUE ID>> <<INDEX NUMBER>> ENG-98, HIN-89, HCG-96, MAT-98, SCI-92, CTA-90, SUPW-A, PCA.CISCE

ISC RESULTS 2021

<<UNIQUE ID>> <<INDEX NUMBER>> ENG-96, HIN-88, HIS-91, ECO-98, MAT-95, PHY-90, SUPW-A, PCA.CISCE

This is to be noted that the ICSE and ISC Board exams were cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Subsequently, CISCE had released the assessment criteria which said that for ICSE, the average marks of subjects scored by students in classes 9 and 10 will be taken into consideration. While, for ISC, the average marks scored by candidates in various exams in classes 11 and 12 will be taken into consideration, including the marks of project work and practical exams.

ALSO READ | ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2021: CISCE to declare results shortly, know how to check on official website