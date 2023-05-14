ICSE, ISC Board Result 2023: CISCE Class 12th, 10th Results To Be Declared Today At 3 PM On cisce.org- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the ISC results for Class 12th and ICSE results for Class 10th today, May 14 at 3 pm. Students who appeared for the exam will be required to login to the official website- results.cisce.org using their UID and index number to access the result. The results for both CICSE Class 10th and 12th board exams will release together via a press conference.

ISC Class 12 Result 2023: How To Download Marksheet

- Visit the official website, cisce.org.

- Click on the 'Download ISC (Class 12) Result 2023' link

- Enter the login credentials such as Unique identification number and index number

- Your ISC Class 12 Marksheet 2023 will appear on the screen.

- Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference

ICSE Class 10 Result 2023: How To Download Marksheet

- Visit the official website, cisce.org.

- Click on the 'Download ICSE (Class 10) Result 2023' link

- Enter the login credentials such as Unique identification number and index number

- Your ICSE Class 10 Marksheet 2023 will appear on the screen.

- Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference

ICSE, ISC 2023: Exam Dates

The ICSE Board Exams 2023 were held by CISCE from February 27 to March 29, 2023. Meanwhile, the exams for ISC Class 12 were held from February 13 to March 31, 2023. The results will be declared soon.

ICSE Result 2023: Date, Time

ICSE Result 2023 date, time were announced yesterday and the results will be declared today at 3 PM. Over 2.5 lakh students appear for the CICSE Exams 2023 and as the result link is active, candidates will be able to download their marksheets online. Know how to download ICSE, ICSE Marksheets from the official website.

