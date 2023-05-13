ICSE, ISC Board Result 2023: CISCE Class 12th Result Likely To Be Out Soon On cisce.org - Check Latest Updates Here

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to declare the ISC results for Class 12th soon. There has been a buzz on social media that the ICSE Results for class 10th are also expected to be declared at 3 pm today. Students will be able to check their ISC Class 12th Result on the official website - cisce.org - after it is released. While the students wait anxiously for their results, it's important to note that the CISCE Board usually declares the ISC and ICSE results around the same time as the CBSE Board. On May 12, 2023, CBSE declared the results for both classes 10 and 12. So it's now expected that CISCE will also declare results for ISC (Class 12th) and ICSE (Class 10th) soon. However, it's important to note that CISCE HAS NOT released any official notice as of now. Once the ISC result date and time are released, it would be updated here for students to refer to.

ISC Class 12 Result 2023: How To Download Marksheet

- Visit the official website, cisce.org.

- Click on the 'Download ISC (Class 12) Result 2023' link

- Enter the login credentials such as Unique identification number and index number

- Your ISC Class 12 Marksheet 2023 will appear on the screen.

- Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference

ICSE Class 10 Result 2023: How To Download Marksheet

- Visit the official website, cisce.org.

- Click on the 'Download ICSE (Class 10) Result 2023' link

- Enter the login credentials such as Unique identification number and index number

- Your ICSE Class 10 Marksheet 2023 will appear on the screen.

- Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference

ICSE, ISC 2023: Exam Dates

The ICSE Board Exams 2023 were held by CISCE from February 27 to March 29, 2023. Meanwhile, the exams for ISC Class 12 were held from February 13 to March 31, 2023. The results will be declared soon.

ICSE, ISC 2022: Result Announcement Dates

The CISCE Results 2022 were declared in July last year. The ICSE Class 10 Result was announced first on July 17, 2022. On July 24, 2023, the ISC Class 12 Results were announced. Meanwhile, the CBSE results for Class 10 and Class 12 were released on July 21, 2023.