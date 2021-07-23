हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ICSE

ICSE, ISC board results 2021 to be announced tomorrow, here's how to download marksheet

CISCE will announce the ICSE, ISC Board results 2021 tomorrow at 3 PM. The results will be made available on the website of the Council, cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

ICSE, ISC board results 2021 to be announced tomorrow, here&#039;s how to download marksheet
File photo

New Delhi: The Council for ICSE and ISC (CISCE) will announce the ICSE, ISC Board results 2021 on Saturday, July 24 at 3 PM. This year, nearly 3 lakh students registered for the examination and are waiting for their ICSE, ISC Results. The results will be made available on the website of the Council, cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

Internal assessment marks for the project work and practical work would be considered as it is. Students must stay assured as CISCE would definitely release ICSE, ISC Result 2021 before July 31, 2021 as per the Supreme Court of India’s order. 

CISCE ICSE ISC results 2021: How to check 

* Log on to the official website cisce.org and results.cisce.org
* Look 'Results 2021'
* Enter required information including unique ID, Index No and CAPTCHA
* After filling all the information, click on submit
* The result will be displayed on the screen.
* Download and take a print out for future reference. 

The Council for ICSE and ISC had cancelled all exams due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus. In June, the Council had announced that the students will be awarded marks based on internal assessments.

