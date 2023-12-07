ICSE, ISC Exam Date 2024: CISCE Class 10th, 12th Datesheet To Be Released Soon At cisce.org- Steps To Download Here

ICSE, ISC Exam Date 2024: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) is about to release the ICSE date sheet, i.e. Class 10 and ISC i.e. Class 12 examinations shortly. According to media reports, the date sheet will be released this week. Once the date sheet is announced, students can download it from the CISCE's official website, cisce.org.

Last year, the date sheet was released on 1 December, and the ICSE Class 10 exams were held from 27 February to 29 March, and the ISC Class 12 exams were held from 13 February to 31 March. The actual dates for the ICSE and ISC 2024 exams have yet to be announced. According to the media reports, ICSE Class 10 exams will be held this year from February 15 to March 30, 2024.

ICSE, ISC Exam Date 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the CISCE official website, cisce.org.

On the homepage, click the 'Download ICSE Date Sheet 2024' or 'Download ISC Date Sheet 2024' link.

Your CISCE schedule will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save for future reference.

As per CISCE official website, “ICSE has been framed and designed as an Examination in general education through the medium of English. The ICSE exams ensures a general education without any diversification of studies as all candidates are required to enter for six subjects, English (Compulsory) and be assessed by the school in Socially Useful Productive Work and Community Service (Compulsory)."