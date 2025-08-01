ICSE, ISC Improvement Exam Result 2025: CISCE Class 10, 12 Result OUT At cisce.org- Check Direct Link Here

ICSE, ISC Improvement Exam result 2025: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has officially announced the results for the improvement exams of Class 10th (ICSE) and Class 12th (ISC). All the candidates who have appeared for the improvement exam can now check their result through the official website, i.e. cisce.org.

Candidates will have to enter their Course Code, Candidate UID, Index Number to access their result. The CISCE improvement exams for class 12 took place from 30th May, 2025 to 5th June, 2025. And class 10th examination was conducted from 1st July, 2025 to 14th July, 2025.

CISCE Class 10, 12 Improvement Result 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website- results.cisce.org.

Step 2: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 3: Enter the required details like your Course Code, Candidate UID, Index Number, and captcha correctly.

Step 4: After submitting the details, your improvement exam result will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check your scores and download the mark sheet for future reference.

CISCE Class 10, 12 Improvement Result 2025: Steps to Check Result Via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your phone.

Step 2: Type the message- ISC or ICSE

Step 3: Send this message to the number given by the board- 09248082883.

Step 4: Your result will appear on your screen in SMS format.

Candidates must know that they also be able to check their result, their mark sheet, passing certificate, and all the other documents via Digilocker. The CISCE released the main exams result of Class 10th and 12th on 30th April, 2025. And this year, a total of 99,551 students appeared for the class 12 exams and out of that, 98,578 students passed the exam resulting in a pass percentage of 99.02 per cent. While the overall pass percentage of class 10th this year was 99.09 per cent in the regular board exams. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.