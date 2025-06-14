ICSE, ISC Improvement Exams 2025: CISCE Released Exam Dates For Class 10, 12 Improvement Exams At cisce.org

The Council for the Indian School Certificate (CISCE) has officially announced the schedule of improvement exams for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) class 10th and Indian School Certificate (ISC) class 12th exams 2025. All the candidates who are going to appear for the improvement exam can check the detailed schedule from the official website, i.e. cisce.org.

The exams for the both classes will start from 1st July, 2025 and exams for ICSE will end on 14th July and for ISC will end on 17th July, 2025. The class 12th examination will take place at 9 AM and 2 PM and 10th examination will take place at 11 AM. Additionally, students are allowed to only appear for a maximum of two subjects.

The class 10th examination will begin with English language subject and environmental science and it will end with Elective subjects like Home science, Fashion Designing, Physical Education, Computer Application, Commercial Application, Environmental Application, and Economics.

And class 12th exams will begin with Mathematics, Environmental Science, Sociology, and Legal Studies.The schedule concludes on July 17 with Art Paper 4 (Original Imaginative Composition in Colour), Computer Science Paper 1 (Theory), Physical Education, and Fashion Designing Paper 1 (Theory).

The ISC Class 12 examinations were started from 13th February, 2025 to 5th April, 2025 and ICSE Class 10th examination took place from 18th February to 27th March, 2027. And the results for both classes were declared on 30th April, 2025. The overall pass percentage of class 12th was 99.02 percent and the overall pass percentage of class 10th stood at 99.09 per cent this year.

The CISCE has stopped conducting the compartment exams from 2024 and instead started the improvement exams for the students who fail to pass or want to improve their scores but one student can only appear for a maximum of two subjects. All candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.