ICSE, ISC Re-Checking Result 2025 Released At cisce.org- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

ICSE, ISC Re-Checking Result 2025: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the rechecking results for the 2025 ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exams today, May 27. Students who requested a re-evaluation can now check their revised scores by visiting the official websites — cisce.org or recheckresults.cisce.org. According to the CISCE passing guidelines, students must obtain at least 33 percent in each subject and overall to pass the examination, which corresponds to a minimum grade of D.

CISCE had provided students the option to request rechecking of their results by logging in to the official site with their registered email ID and password. Those without an account could register via the ‘Register Now’ option. Additionally, schools were allowed to apply for rechecking through the CISCE careers portal.

ICSE, ISC Re-Checking Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official CISCE results portal at results.cisce.org.

Step 2: Enter your Course Code, Candidate UID, Index Number, and the Captcha code displayed on the screen.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Show Result’ button to access your 2025 ICSE or ISC rechecking result.

Step 4: To get a hard copy, click on the ‘Print Result’ option to download or print your result.

Students seeking re-evaluation of their answer scripts can apply between May 28 and May 30, 2025. Any changes in marks after re-evaluation will be treated as final, and revised marksheets will be issued accordingly. A non-refundable fee of Rs 1,500 per subject is applicable for the re-evaluation process.

This year, a total of 99,551 students appeared for the ISC (Class 12) examinations, out of which 98,578 passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 99.02 percent. Girls outshone boys with a pass rate of 99.45 percent, while boys recorded 98.64 percent. In the ICSE (Class 10) results, 99.37 percent of girls cleared the exams compared to 98.84 percent of boys. The overall ICSE pass percentage stood at 99.09 percent. The ICSE exams were conducted from February 18 to March 27, and the ISC exams took place between February 13 and April 5.