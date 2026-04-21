Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3039581https://zeenews.india.com/education/icse-result-2026-cisce-class-10-result-likely-tomorrow-at-results-cisce-org-check-details-here-3039581.html
NewsEducationICSE result 2026: CISCE class 10 result tomorrow at results.cisce.org? Fake Reddit post misleads students
ICSE RESULT 2026

ICSE result 2026: CISCE class 10 result tomorrow at results.cisce.org? Fake Reddit post misleads students

ICSE Result 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is set to announce the ICSE (Class 10) result 2026 soon at cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Apr 21, 2026, 03:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ICSE result 2026: CISCE class 10 result tomorrow at results.cisce.org? Fake Reddit post misleads students

ICSE Result 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is set to announce the ICSE (Class 10) result 2026 soon. Students who appeared for the board exams will be able to check their scorecards online through the official websites — cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

A viral Reddit post claiming that the ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 will be announced tomorrow is false and has not been confirmed by CISCE. Students are advised to wait for the official announcement regarding the result date and time, and avoid trusting unverified information circulating on social media. Check details here.

ICSE result 2026 expected date

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As per current updates and past trends, the ICSE and ISC results are likely to be declared this week. Although the board has not yet confirmed an ICSE result 2026 date and time. In previous years, CISCE announced results on April 30  and a similar timeline is expected this year as well.

ICSE, ISC Exam 2026 details

ICSE (Class 10) exams: February 17 to March 30, 2026

ISC (Class 12) exams: February 12 to April 3, 2026

With exams concluding in early April, the evaluation process is currently underway, and results are expected shortly.

Where to check ICSE, ISC result 2026

Once released, students can access their results through:

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

DigiLocker

How to check ICSE, ISC result 2026

Students can follow these steps:

Visit the official website

Click on the ICSE or ISC Result link

Enter UID, Index Number, and Captcha

Submit the details

View and download the marksheet

Details mentioned on scorecard

The ICSE/ISC marksheet will include:

Candidate’s name

UID and index number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks and result status

Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready in advance to avoid last-minute hassle while checking their results. It is important to regularly visit and refresh the official websites for timely updates and announcements. Additionally, students should avoid relying on unofficial sources or rumors, as these may provide inaccurate or misleading information.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Simran Akhouri

Sub Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Tilak Varma
Tilak Varma creates IPL history, equals record for joint-fastest 100 for MI
us iran talks
Vance, Kushner head to Pak as Trump pushes Iran 'nuclear de-escalation' talks
 Indian Railways
Railways to operate 18,262 summer special train trips nationwide over 3 months
Raja Shivaji
Raja Shivaji trailer unveiled: Riteish steps into Chhatrapati Shivaji legacy
Raja Shivaji
Genelia Deshmukh turns emotional at Raja Shivaji trailer launch
Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2 OTT release: When and where to watch online?
Ali Asgar
Ali Asgar recalls children faced bullying over his role, reveals why he quit
Jammu and Kashmir news
Pahalgam tourism rebounds one year after terror attack
Pahalgam terror attack 2025
J&K introduces QR code-based ID system to boost tourist safety in Pahalgam
AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal
HC rejects Kejriwal's recusal plea in the interest of institutional integrity