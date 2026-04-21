ICSE result 2026: CISCE class 10 result tomorrow at results.cisce.org? Fake Reddit post misleads students
ICSE Result 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is set to announce the ICSE (Class 10) result 2026 soon at cisce.org and results.cisce.org.
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ICSE Result 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is set to announce the ICSE (Class 10) result 2026 soon. Students who appeared for the board exams will be able to check their scorecards online through the official websites — cisce.org and results.cisce.org.
A viral Reddit post claiming that the ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 will be announced tomorrow is false and has not been confirmed by CISCE. Students are advised to wait for the official announcement regarding the result date and time, and avoid trusting unverified information circulating on social media. Check details here.
ICSE result 2026 expected date
As per current updates and past trends, the ICSE and ISC results are likely to be declared this week. Although the board has not yet confirmed an ICSE result 2026 date and time. In previous years, CISCE announced results on April 30 and a similar timeline is expected this year as well.
ICSE, ISC Exam 2026 details
ICSE (Class 10) exams: February 17 to March 30, 2026
ISC (Class 12) exams: February 12 to April 3, 2026
With exams concluding in early April, the evaluation process is currently underway, and results are expected shortly.
Where to check ICSE, ISC result 2026
Once released, students can access their results through:
cisce.org
results.cisce.org
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How to check ICSE, ISC result 2026
Students can follow these steps:
Visit the official website
Click on the ICSE or ISC Result link
Enter UID, Index Number, and Captcha
Submit the details
View and download the marksheet
Details mentioned on scorecard
The ICSE/ISC marksheet will include:
Candidate’s name
UID and index number
Subject-wise marks
Total marks and result status
Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready in advance to avoid last-minute hassle while checking their results. It is important to regularly visit and refresh the official websites for timely updates and announcements. Additionally, students should avoid relying on unofficial sources or rumors, as these may provide inaccurate or misleading information.
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