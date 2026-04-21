ICSE result 2026: CISCE class 10 result tomorrow at results.cisce.org? Fake Reddit post misleads students

ICSE Result 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is set to announce the ICSE (Class 10) result 2026 soon. Students who appeared for the board exams will be able to check their scorecards online through the official websites — cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

A viral Reddit post claiming that the ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 will be announced tomorrow is false and has not been confirmed by CISCE. Students are advised to wait for the official announcement regarding the result date and time, and avoid trusting unverified information circulating on social media. Check details here.

ICSE result 2026 expected date

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As per current updates and past trends, the ICSE and ISC results are likely to be declared this week. Although the board has not yet confirmed an ICSE result 2026 date and time. In previous years, CISCE announced results on April 30 and a similar timeline is expected this year as well.

ICSE, ISC Exam 2026 details

ICSE (Class 10) exams: February 17 to March 30, 2026

ISC (Class 12) exams: February 12 to April 3, 2026

With exams concluding in early April, the evaluation process is currently underway, and results are expected shortly.

Where to check ICSE, ISC result 2026

Once released, students can access their results through:

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

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How to check ICSE, ISC result 2026

Students can follow these steps:

Visit the official website

Click on the ICSE or ISC Result link

Enter UID, Index Number, and Captcha

Submit the details

View and download the marksheet

Details mentioned on scorecard

The ICSE/ISC marksheet will include:

Candidate’s name

UID and index number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks and result status

Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready in advance to avoid last-minute hassle while checking their results. It is important to regularly visit and refresh the official websites for timely updates and announcements. Additionally, students should avoid relying on unofficial sources or rumors, as these may provide inaccurate or misleading information.