Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3042248https://zeenews.india.com/education/icse-result-2026-how-and-where-to-check-scorecard-at-results-cisce-org-digilocker-gov-in-3042248.html
NewsEducationICSE Result 2026: How and where to check scorecard at results.cisce.org, digilocker.gov.in
ICSE RESULT 2026

ICSE Result 2026: How and where to check scorecard at results.cisce.org, digilocker.gov.in

ICSE result 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is going to declare the ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 scorecard on the official website as well as DigiLocker. Once the result is out, students will be able to check the scorecard by using their login details.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Apr 30, 2026, 10:24 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ICSE Result 2026: How and where to check scorecard at results.cisce.org, digilocker.gov.inICSE Result 2026

ICSE result 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is going to announce the ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 scorecard today, April 30, 2026. Students who have apperaed for the ICSE exams can access their marksheets through multiple official platforms like the official website, DigiLocker and the UMANG app. To check the results, students will need their login details like roll number and password. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid last-minute delays.

Also Read: ICSE Class 10th result LIVE

Where to check ICSE Result 2026

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Students can check their results on the official websites:

  • cisce.org
  • results.cisce.org

Apart from the official portals, the result is also available on DigiLocker for easy access to digital marksheets.

How to check ICSE Result 2026 online

To check the results, students will need their login details and then follow the instruction given below:

  • Visit the official result portal: results.cisce.org
  • Click on the ICSE Result 2026 link
  • Enter your Unique ID (UID) and Index Number
  • Submit the details
  • Your marksheet will appear on the screen
  • Download and save it for future reference

How to check the ICSE Result via DigiLocker

ICSE results 2026 will also be available at the DIgiLocker website and app. If the official website is not working, students can check their results at DigiLocker by following the instructions given below:

  • Open the DigiLocker app or website
  • Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar
  • Navigate to the ‘Education’ section
  • Select Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations
  • Click on ICSE Class 10 Marksheet 2026
  • Enter your credentials to access the result

Students are required to know that the online marksheet is provisional in nature. Students will receive their original certificates and marksheets from their respective schools after the official distribution. It is advisable to carefully verify all details mentioned on the scorecard after downloading it.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Simran Akhouri

Sub Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Operation Sindoor India
'We were ready for long war': Rajnath Singh on Operation Sindoor's halt
Hardik Pandya Travis Head DRS blunder
The review MI never took and how it handed SRH a win and ended Pandya's dreams
Iltija Mufti
J-K: FIR against PDP's Iltija Mufti over alleged separatist content
Delhi News
Three children drown in artificial pond at Delhi's Dwarka Golf Course site
monthly horoscope
Sagittarius May 2026 monthly horoscope: Expenses may limit your savings
International labour day 2026
International Labour Day 2026: Date, history, theme & why it is celebrated
Chiffon Saree
Elegant Sarees for Women to Enhance Festive Looks on Amazon
Mr Beast
Who is MrBeast & what's his staggering net worth? Richest YouTuber in world
tamil nadu assembly elections 2026
Exit Poll: Superstar Vijay's TVK projected for historic debut with 120 seats
ICSE Result 2026
CISCE results 2026 out at cisce.org, how to download ICSE class 10th marksheet