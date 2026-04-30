ICSE Result 2026: How and where to check scorecard at results.cisce.org, digilocker.gov.in
ICSE result 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is going to declare the ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 scorecard on the official website as well as DigiLocker. Once the result is out, students will be able to check the scorecard by using their login details.
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ICSE result 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is going to announce the ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 scorecard today, April 30, 2026. Students who have apperaed for the ICSE exams can access their marksheets through multiple official platforms like the official website, DigiLocker and the UMANG app. To check the results, students will need their login details like roll number and password. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid last-minute delays.
Also Read: ICSE Class 10th result LIVE
Where to check ICSE Result 2026
Students can check their results on the official websites:
- cisce.org
- results.cisce.org
Apart from the official portals, the result is also available on DigiLocker for easy access to digital marksheets.
How to check ICSE Result 2026 online
To check the results, students will need their login details and then follow the instruction given below:
- Visit the official result portal: results.cisce.org
- Click on the ICSE Result 2026 link
- Enter your Unique ID (UID) and Index Number
- Submit the details
- Your marksheet will appear on the screen
- Download and save it for future reference
How to check the ICSE Result via DigiLocker
ICSE results 2026 will also be available at the DIgiLocker website and app. If the official website is not working, students can check their results at DigiLocker by following the instructions given below:
- Open the DigiLocker app or website
- Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar
- Navigate to the ‘Education’ section
- Select Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations
- Click on ICSE Class 10 Marksheet 2026
- Enter your credentials to access the result
Students are required to know that the online marksheet is provisional in nature. Students will receive their original certificates and marksheets from their respective schools after the official distribution. It is advisable to carefully verify all details mentioned on the scorecard after downloading it.
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