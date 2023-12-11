trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2697763
ICSI CS DECEMBER ADMIT CARD

ICSI Admit Card December 2023 To Be OUT Soon At icsi.edu- Check Steps To Download Hall Ticket

ICSI CS Admit Card Dec 2023 is expected to be out soon. The exam is scheduled to take place from December 21 to 27, 2023.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 06:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
ICSI CS December 2023: The anticipated release of the ICSI CS Admit Card for December 2023 is imminent. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will soon make available the admit cards for the CS Executive and CS Professional Programmes exams. Aspirants can access and download their admit cards from the official website, icsi.edu. It is advisable for candidates to stay updated on the ICSI CS December 2023 Exam Date, schedule, and other relevant details. Those preparing for the exam can obtain their hall tickets by following the provided steps for download.

ICSI CS December 2023 Hall Ticket: Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI CS

Step 2: Click on the CS hall ticket link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials given

Step 4: The CS December 2023 admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the CS December 2023 admit card for further reference

ICSI CS December 2023 Admit Card: Details Mentioned 

- Candidate name and roll number
- Register number
- Name of exam
- Exam centre details
- Reporting time
- Mode of Exam
- Exam Instructions

ICSI CS December 2023: Exam Date

The ICSI CS December 2023 exam is scheduled to take place from December 21 to 27, 2023. The ICSI CS exam format comprises 20% case-based objective type questions and 80% descriptive questions for all papers in the Executive Programme, with the exception of Paper No. 4, Corporate Accounting and Financial Management, which consists entirely of descriptive questions.

