ICSI CS ADMIT CARD 2023

ICSI CS Admit Card 2023 Released On icsi.edu, Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets Here

ICSI CS Admit Card 2023 is now available on the official websites icsi.edu and icsi.indiaeducation.net, scroll down for the direct link to download the ICSI CS hall tickets.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 07:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau

ICSI CS Admit Card 2023 Direct Link: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the CS Executive and Profession admit cards for June 2023 session exam. Candidates who are scheduled to appear in the exam can now download their ISCI CS Admit Cards 2023 from the official websites icsi.edu, icsi.indiaeducation.net following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

Here's How To Download ICSI CS Admit Card 2023

Step 1:  Visit the official website at icsi.edu

Step 2:  On the homepage, click on the link that reads - “Download E-Admit Card For Executive and Professional Programmes June,2023 Examination”

Step 3:  Now in the newly opened tab, entre your 17-digit Registration Number a

Step 4: Click on Submit button and your ICSI CS Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5:  Download your ICSI CS hall ticket and take a printout for exam day

ICSI CS Admit Card 2023 Direct Link

ICSI CS Executive and Professional exams are scheduled to be conducted from June 1 to June 10. The examination will take place in a single session from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

 

