ICSI CS Admit Card 2025 Released: Check How To Download, Exam Timings, And Other Details At icsi.edu

ICSI CS Admit Card 2025 Released: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is expected to release the admit cards out for the Company Secretary (CS) Executive and Professional December 2025 examinations. The exams are scheduled to be conducted from December 22 to December 29, 2025, and candidates will be able to access their admit cards on the official ICSI portal using their login credentials once they are issued.

The admit card will include essential details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, programme details, exam centre address, reporting time, and exam-day guidelines. Candidates must carefully verify all information on the hall ticket and immediately report any discrepancy to the authorities. The admit card must be carried in physical, printed form to the examination centre.

How to Download ICSI CS December 2025 Admit Card

Follow the steps below to download your admit card once it is released:

Visit the official ICSI website.

Go to the Examination tab and click on the Admit Card section.

Select your programme (Executive/Professional) and exam session.

Enter your login details (User ID and Password).

Download the admit card and print a hard copy for exam entry.

Important Guidelines for Candidates

Carry the original printed admit card to the exam centre. Soft copies on mobile phones will not be accepted.

Reach the exam centre at least one hour before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card to complete entry formalities.

Keep multiple printed copies of the admit card for backup.

The December 2025 exams will be conducted as per the New Training Syllabus 2022.

Carrying electronic gadgets, including mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, Bluetooth devices, or any study material such as handwritten notes or books, is strictly prohibited inside the exam hall. Any violation may result in disqualification.